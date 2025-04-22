Transce3nd LLC Invests $90,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sunoco by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 466,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of SUN opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.8865 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 53.64%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

