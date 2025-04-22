617 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.