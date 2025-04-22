710 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Bought by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 728,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,011,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,724,000 after buying an additional 94,145 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 48,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 802,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,323,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.