Transce3nd LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 129,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.