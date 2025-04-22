Transce3nd LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cibus by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cibus by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 93,236 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cibus during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cibus by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cibus alerts:

Cibus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBUS opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Cibus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cibus ( NASDAQ:CBUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 10,724.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cibus, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cibus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBUS

Cibus Profile

(Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.