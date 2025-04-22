1,686 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

