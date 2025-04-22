iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Stake Lowered by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,111 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,243.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IGEB opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $46.76.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1843 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

