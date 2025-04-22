Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,069,000 after buying an additional 582,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,565,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,013,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,841,000 after acquiring an additional 689,383 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.33 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.76.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

