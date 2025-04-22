IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,874 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

