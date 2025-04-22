IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 216,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after buying an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after acquiring an additional 99,117 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.32. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $97.53 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

