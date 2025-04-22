Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stake Decreased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,357,636.55. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

