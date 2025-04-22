IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $61.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $546.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

