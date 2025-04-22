Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 21st

Robinhood Markets, Digihost Technology, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Bitfarms are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from digital currency-related activities, such as mining, trading, developing blockchain technology, or operating crypto exchanges. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to gain indirect exposure to the volatile cryptocurrency market while benefiting from the regulatory oversight and infrastructure of traditional equity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,873,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,267,015. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Digihost Technology (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

DGXX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,105,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,604. Digihost Technology has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 5.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,879. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $877.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.50. 3,762,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $248.42 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,502,914. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $467.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Further Reading