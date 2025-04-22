Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and traded as low as $16.99. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 499 shares.

Community Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 20.29%.

Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

Featured Articles

