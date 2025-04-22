Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and traded as low as $16.99. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 499 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 20.29%.
Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.
