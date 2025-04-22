InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.38 and traded as high as C$10.72. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 204,551 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIP.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.13.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IIP.UN

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -529.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0331 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,900.00%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.