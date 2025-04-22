TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$126.98 and traded as high as C$135.35. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$132.82, with a volume of 26,209 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$140.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$137.20.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TerraVest Industries Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$126.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$119.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

About TerraVest Industries

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.