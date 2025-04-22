Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and traded as high as $69.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 121,619 shares trading hands.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $412.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

