Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and traded as high as $15.29. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 34,698 shares changing hands.

GBNXF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

