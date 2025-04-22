Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and traded as high as $15.29. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 34,698 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GBNXF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Trading Down 2.0 %
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gibson Energy
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.