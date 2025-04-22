Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Secure Property Development & Investment shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 21,687 shares changing hands.

Secure Property Development & Investment Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

About Secure Property Development & Investment

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

