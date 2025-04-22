Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Hut 8 Company Profile

TSE HUT opened at C$14.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$978.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$45.20.

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

