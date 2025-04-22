What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for TCBI Q2 Earnings?

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%.

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

View Our Latest Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.