Q1 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Decreased by KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,938,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 452,836 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,410,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,297,000 after buying an additional 3,038,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,559,000 after acquiring an additional 667,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,020,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 86,166 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

