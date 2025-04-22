What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for GPI Q1 Earnings?

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued on Sunday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $9.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.24. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $40.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $44.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $386.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.92 and its 200 day moving average is $415.64. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $265.32 and a 1-year high of $490.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 74,711.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,750,000 after buying an additional 90,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $37,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

