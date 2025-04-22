Noble Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CVE:HME

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hemisphere Energy in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HME opened at C$1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of C$167.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.83. Hemisphere Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$2.03.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.