Q1 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Issued By Stifel Canada

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.67.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$10.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.16.

In related news, Director Renaud Adams bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$282,660.00. Also, Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.11 per share, with a total value of C$38,918.88. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $370,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

