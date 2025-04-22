What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for TSE:AEM Q1 Earnings?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$170.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$148.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$84.44 and a 1-year high of C$175.33.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total value of C$1,483,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total value of C$787,455.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,625 shares of company stock worth $3,958,905. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

