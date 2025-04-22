BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlueFire Renewables, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFRE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $22.90. BlueFire Renewables shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 1,526 shares.

BlueFire Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.86 million and a PE ratio of -2,258.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

BlueFire Renewables Company Profile

BlueFire Renewables, Inc focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol.

