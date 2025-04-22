KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VTLE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Vital Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $570.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.82.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 3,678.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,392,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in Vital Energy by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vital Energy news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $764,528. This represents a 13.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $117,601.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,141.49. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

