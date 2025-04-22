KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BKV

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BKV in a report released on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BKV’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BKV’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get BKV alerts:

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BKV. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Report on BKV

BKV Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKV opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. BKV has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

Institutional Trading of BKV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter worth about $9,553,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BKV news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,528 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,274.96. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Tameron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $957,013.37. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,667 shares of company stock valued at $851,490.

About BKV

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.