IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,436,000 after purchasing an additional 157,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $159.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $131.88 and a 52-week high of $181.39.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

