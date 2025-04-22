IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 849 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,049,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 496,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average is $117.30. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

