Fayez Sarofim & Co Takes $1.05 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.40.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $165.78 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $205.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

