Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 1,200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.8 %

CVS opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

