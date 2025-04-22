Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $310,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in KLA by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 60,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $620.80 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $692.54 and a 200-day moving average of $688.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

