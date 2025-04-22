Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys New Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 795.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $616,411.95. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,848. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,792 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristow Group Price Performance

VTOL stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

