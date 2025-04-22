Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys 625 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

