Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,339 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OUNZ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

OUNZ stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.16. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

