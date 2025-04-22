Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 100 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $406.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.98. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $548.88.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.75.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

