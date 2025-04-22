Transce3nd LLC Buys Shares of 566 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,491.87. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,833 shares of company stock worth $2,938,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $183.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $96.48 and a one year high of $231.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

