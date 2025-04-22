284 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.9 %

SYK opened at $339.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.04 and its 200 day moving average is $373.23. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.53.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

