Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 2,147 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,514,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83,163 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,622,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $163.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.61. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $267.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

