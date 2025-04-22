Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $89.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

