Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 112.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,078.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,521,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

