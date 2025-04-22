Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,835,000 after purchasing an additional 872,060 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,975,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,716,000 after buying an additional 87,675 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $67.80 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.