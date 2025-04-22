Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 6,480 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $292.92 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.39. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 44.82%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

