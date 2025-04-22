Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

