Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after buying an additional 6,857,716 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

MUB stock opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.