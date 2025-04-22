Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

