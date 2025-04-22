Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,618 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $127,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,711,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

