Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $248.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,537 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $204.70 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $194.12 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

